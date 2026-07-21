Guwahati Airport Taxi Association Leads Cleanliness Drive at LGBI T2 Arrival Zone

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Guwahati Airport taxi association on Sunday organised a cleanliness drive at the arrival pickup point of Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, aiming to promote a cleaner and more passenger-friendly environment.

During the drive, members of the association cleaned the arrival ramp and removed paan and spit stains from the kerbside area to improve the appearance and hygiene of the passenger pickup zone.

The association said the initiative was undertaken as part of its commitment to maintaining cleanliness at the airport and supporting efforts to provide a pleasant experience for passengers and visitors.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to organising similar voluntary cleanliness drives in the future while encouraging responsible civic behaviour among airport users to help keep the airport premises clean and hygienic.

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