Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport observes World Environment Day

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport observed World Environment Day on Friday with a series of activities aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and public awareness.

The programme began with a pledge-taking ceremony at the Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) Administrative Office, followed by a cleanliness drive covering the stretch from the office premises to the New Airport SOS Road.

As part of the celebrations, around 150 saplings were planted along the SOS Road to strengthen the airport’s green cover and contribute to environmental conservation efforts.

In addition, a sapling distribution drive was organised at the airport terminal, encouraging passengers to adopt eco-friendly practices and contribute towards a greener future.

To raise awareness among travellers, the Creative Galaxy team staged a Nukkad Natak at the terminal, highlighting the importance of environmental protection and sustainable living.

Also Read: BJP Leads Statewide Plantation Drive, Plants Over 1 Crore Saplings on World Environment Day