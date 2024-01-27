Guwahati: Assam and Tata Group Join Forces to Empower 1800 Girls in Semiconductor Processing

GUWAHATI: In a historic collaboration, Assam has partnered with the esteemed Tata Group to empower 1,800 young women through careers in semiconductor processing. Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the landmark scheme on Saturday, stressing its potential to not only create job opportunities but also challenge gender stereotypes in the tech industry

The Chief Minister took to the micro-blogging site X went to distribute the news, along with a video documenting the journey of the selected girls. It is to be noted that several of them have started their basic training in Bangalore."1800 girls were recruited all over Assam in the Tata group cooperated to work in semiconductor processing. Many of them reached Bangalore for their training & with i share a wonderful video of their journey.Good luck to them!" Minister Sarma wrote.

This strategic alliance seeks to address the gender gap in the technology sector, traditionally dominated by men. The initiative aims not only to boost employment but also to empower young women, contributing significantly to the economic development of Assam.

The project aims not only to increase employment but also to empower young women, contributing significantly to the economic development of Assam.The selection process for the program was rigorous, and the shortlisted candidates showcased their skills and abilities in the semiconductor industry.

The Tata Group, known for its commitment to corporate social responsibility and skills development, is playing a key role in this transformational project. As 1,800 aspiring professionals begin their journey to become skilled semiconductor processors and CM Dr. Sarma sent his best wishes.

This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both the state government and the Tata Group to fostering inclusivity and skill development. As the girls undergo specialized training, the initiative stands as a beacon of change, paving the way for a more diverse and empowered workforce in the technology sector.