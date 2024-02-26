Guwahati: Assam Launches Rs 75 Crore Anti-Erosion Scheme in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: A Rs 75 crore conservation scheme was inaugurated in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday. Led by Dibrugarh MLA Prasant Phukan, the scheme aims to protect 7 km along the Brahmaputra river from the damaging effects of erosion The scheme aimed at protecting the Mohanaghat area involves the construction of two important spars to be funded through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) affecting geo bags worth Rs 25 crore to be used as an integral part of the security system . Dibrugarh MLA Prasant Phukan stressed the seriousness of the effort and said, "We recognize the severe waterlogging challenges faced by Mohanaghat district.

A launch has been launched in the state in order to mitigate this menace especially near barrier areas." variety of the waterfall." The issue of flooding in Dibrugarh stems from the change in the upper reaches of the River Brahmaputra. The anti-erosion policy put in place highlights the proactive nature of the authorities in addressing environmental challenges, ensuring the safety and security of vulnerable areas plants and habitat. In the present scenario prevailing in the state as the flooding continues to be a major problem for communication particularly in the Brahmaputra area, these concerted efforts are a need of the hour in order to reduce risks and preserve vital resources and livelihoods in the area. With such concerted efforts are necessary to reduce risks and preserve vital resources and livelihoods in the area.

Alongwith that the implementation of this scheme is expected to create employment opportunities for the local population in order to boost the region's economy. Therefore it is in line with the Assam government’s broader vision of sustainable development in the state and environment protection of our environment at the earliest that would rightly emphasize the importance of priorities.

