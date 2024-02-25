Meghalaya: Historic Shillong Bar Association Building Devastated by Fire; Valuable Legal Documents Destroyed

SHILLONG: On Saturday night, the Shillong Bar Association experienced a fire. This destroyed their building, which was over a hundred years old. Important legal documents, computers, and furniture were all lost in the fire. Now, those in charge are left dealing with the aftermath of this large fire.
The guard, Bhola Yadav, discovered the fire when he saw sparks from an electrical wire after he came back from dinner at about 10:30 pm. Even though he tried, the fire was too big for him to go inside the building. So, he called the fire brigade right away. They showed up quickly and started putting out the fire.
Francis Kharshiing, the head of Fire and Emergency Services, explained how they handled the fire. Firefighters from several stations, including the one at Bara Bazar, got to the burning building quickly. Their main focus was to stop the fire from reaching the nearby important offices like the Director General of Police (DGP), Deputy Commissioner (DC), and the District and Session Judges' office.
Even though they responded fast, the fire had done a lot of damage. It burned many legal documents as well as paper and wooden furniture. It took the firefighters 30 minutes to put out the fire. But Kharshiing pointed out that there were still some parts of the fire left smoldering.
Officials like Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, and others paid a visit to inspect the damage done by the fire. In a chat with journalists, the Chief Minister felt grateful that no one was hurt. At the same time, he was aware that the loss of so many important documents was a real problem. He assured everyone that the administration, police, and fire services are doing their best to stop any more damage from happening.
After a terrible fire hit the community, eyes are now on saving what we can and rebuilding the historic place. It's a strong message about how important it is to protect priceless records and use good fire safety in old buildings.
