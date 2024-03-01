Guwahati: Disability Groups Launch 'Manifesto' Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI : Disability rights groups across India unveiled a 'Manifesto For and By Citizens with Disabilities', urging political parties to address the critical issues faced by disabled people as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Representing the outcome of extensive national and local consultations, the Declaration emphasizes the importance of equity and the inclusion of people with disabilities in policy discussions.

The manifesto by National Center for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with National Disabled Network (NDN) was launched on February 29. NCPEDP Executive Director Araman Ali said that citizens with disabilities, who are the people of India number 7% and over 10 million registered voters.

The manifesto outlines ten priorities including budgetary devolution, health insurance, access to roads, social security, socio-political inclusion, economic inclusion, climate change, gender and women’s equality, sports and education It specifically calls for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the five-year action plans of political parties for the upcoming elections.

The primary demands include the allocation of 5% of the total budget to disabled people, ensuring affordable and accessible health insurance, increasing access in public and private areas, providing pension funds increase monthly disability, amend Article 15 to include disabled, promote economic inclusion, address climate Installation of play systems, for children with disabilities and data-driven approaches implementation to increase enrollment and major graduation rates. The manifesto is also a clarifying call for political parties to prioritize the rights and needs of people with disabilities in their policy agendas that aims at achieving an inclusive and equitable society where every citizen can actively participate and contribute to the nation building.



This initiative rightly reflects a series concerted effort which ensures that the concerns of the disability community are adequately considered, and that marks a significant step towards encouraging greater participation in Indian politics.