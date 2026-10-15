Guwahati Durga Puja: Pandu Sunshine Club Champions Ecological Message with ‘Prakriti’ Pandal

Breaking away from its traditional architectural replicas, the Puratan Puja Mandap of the Pandu Sunshine Club has unveiled a thought-provoking, environment-centric theme titled “Prakriti: From Destruction to Renewal” for this year's Durga Puja festival.

Last year, the committee drew massive crowds with its intricate miniature replica of the historic Kamakhya Temple. However, for this year's festivities, the organizers opted for a socially relevant approach, dedicating a strict ₹10-lakh budget to construct a completely eco-conscious pavilion.

The core of the exhibition is a powerful, dual-stage visual journey that highlights the fragile balance of our ecosystem.

Upon entering, visitors walk through an unsettling, stark corridor designed to mirror a barren, drought-cracked landscape scorched by human negligence.

As devotees move closer to the inner sanctum, the scenery undergoes a dramatic, immersive transition into a lush green forest canopy filled with dense foliage, tree-lined pathways, and rock formations.

This striking layout symbolizes the ultimate power of regeneration and the hope of global ecological rebirth.

Organizers stated that the theme aims to offer an immersive, peaceful experience while inspiring urgent public awareness about environmental conservation.