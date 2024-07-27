Shillong: One-day advocacy programme on enforcing the Competition Act, 2002 held at conference hall of Directorate

SHILLONG: The Directorate of Commerce and Industries today hosted a one-day advocacy program and interactive session on enforcing the Competition Act, 2002, in collaboration with the Competition Commission of India Advocacy. Senior officials from various departments attended the event, held at the conference hall of the Directorate.

Addressing the event, Commissioner and Secretary of Commerce and Industries, Pravin Bakshi said that the aim of the program was to familiarize participants with the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) functions. The CCI, under Section 49(3) of the Competition Act, 2002, has been conducting advocacy measures like workshops, seminars, and training for stakeholders, including central and state officials, stated the press release.

