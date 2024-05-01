Guwahati: Eminent Economist Traces India's Civilisational Identity in Memorial Lecture

In Jain, Buddhist and Puranic texts, said Sanyal, Bharat is often referred to as 'Jambudwipa'. The simplest explanation for this is that the subcontinent resembles the shape of a 'jambu' or Rose apple fruit--broad at the top (the Himalayas) and narrow towards the bottom (peninsular India).

Even in the medieval period, there are references to Jambudwipa. For instance, during the revolt of the Poligars (Palaiyakkarars of the former Tirunelveli kingdom in Tamil Nadu) against the East India Company, their chief Marudu Pandyan made a declaration of independence in 1801 that referred to "the castes and people that are in the Jambu subcontinent of Jambu Dwipa..".

"The idea of India as a civilisational nation is clearly very ancient, but it is not static, rigid or pure. It has evolved over thousands of years to include many new ideas including foreign influences that came through trade, migration, invasion and exchange of ideas," said Sanyal.

However, he added, acknowledging the importance of foreign contributions need not extend to celebrating our own subjugation. "The geographical expanse of our civilization once included other parts of Asia and this civilisational link is proudly acknowledged in countries like Indonesia," he said.