Mizoram: Coalition Formed to Break Deadlock in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council

AIZAWL: Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) has observed a dramatic political shift. This shift serves as a potential resolution to a longstanding political impasse. This impasse has been rooted in the resignation of Chief Executive Member (CEM) V. Zirsanga. Zirsanga had faced a corruption case conviction.

Forming a coalition between the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) has become the result. The LADC is one of three autonomous district councils. It was established under the Sixth Schedule of the constitution for the Lai people. It is also situated in Mizoram's southern region.

Since the departure of its previous leader LADC has been in flux. Lawngtlai is its headquarters. The council struggled with governance amidst political unrest.

The formation of United Legislature Party (ULP) has been declared by the officials. It consists of 12 MNF members and Congress member C. Lalmuanthanga. The coalition intends to lead the council's administration, with Lalmuanthanga projected to adopt the role of CEM. This coalition's claim to govern has been proposed to Governor Hari Babu Kamphampati for his approval.

CEM Zirsanga's conviction sparked the political saga in the LADC. His conviction was for corruption which led to him vacating his position. The special court in Aizawl had sentenced Zirsanga to four years imprisonment. In addition, they had imposed a substantial fine. The reason was his misappropriation of funds during his service as an executive member of the council.

Following this eight MNF members chose to part ways with the party. They merged with the opposition. Their reason was their diminished faith in Zirsanga’s leadership abilities.

Upon the CEM's resignation, the council found itself trapped. It was a deadlock situation. There was no majority support for either the ruling party or the opposition. Subsequently the standstill resulted in the imposition of governor's rule. Lawngtlai District Council stepped in as the caretaker role.

The establishment of a Congress-MNF coalition represents a notable shift in the political status quo of Mizoram. It provides a potential solution to the governance crisis within the Lai Autonomous District Council. As the recently established ULP awaits approval from the governor, all eyes are set on the future path of the council. It will be under this never-before-seen cooperation.