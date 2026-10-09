Guwahati EV Auto Drivers Quit Ola-Uber, Switch To Peindia From Oct 10

Electric auto-rickshaw drivers across the city will halt services on Ola and Uber starting October 10, 2026.

The All Guwahati Auto Drivers’ Unity Forum announced at a Guwahati Press Club briefing that drivers are switching exclusively to Peindia after the platform accepted their core welfare and fare demands.

The major transition introduces a completely revised fare structure. Under the new policy, the base fare is set at ₹40 for the first 3 km, with subsequent travel beyond 10 km priced at ₹16 per additional kilometre.

The forum has also successfully negotiated an increase in fares for mid-distance journeys up to 10 km, a higher passenger-carrying capacity, and a ₹30 cancellation charge to protect drivers from lost income.

Beyond fares, the partnership guarantees critical safety nets. "The platform has committed to providing accidental death benefit insurance and immediate medical assistance for drivers during vehicular mishaps," a forum representative stated.

This mass migration marks a major shift in Guwahati's ride-hailing landscape, as drivers prioritize sustainable earnings and robust insurance coverage over legacy aggregators.