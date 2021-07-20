Guwahati: Financially Constrained City Buses Flout COVID-19 Protocol by Running with Passengers Full

GUWAHATI:

The city buses in Guwahati are noticed to be violating COVID-19 norms by carrying full loads, which violates the SOP and endangers people due to the lack of social distancing.

The District Transport Department had previously given rules for city buses to ride the roads with 50% passengers and keep a social distance, however it has been seen that the buses are flouting the rules and regulation by not adhering to COVID-friendly behavior.

When questioned why they carry full passengers against government restrictions, a bus driver stated that it is not practical to run a bus with half the passengers.

"We also have to take care of our family. How will we cope if we only have 30 or 50% of the buses full? We must also pay a percentage to the owners. The owners take their cut, but they have no idea how much money is coming in. They are indifferent about us," the driver stated. Furthermore, petrol-diesel costs have nearly reached Rs. 100; this is an extra hardship that we must face, according to the driver.

"The passengers, too, do not adhere to the rules. They board the bus despite the fact that the seats are already full. What can we do if they do not obey the rules? We have to transport the people if they board the bus; we can't let them off once they've boarded," he continued.

The social distance norm, on the other hand, was thrown out the window on Guwahati city buses. The public has maintained no social distance.

It should be kept in mind that the variant which is going to be responsible for the outbreak of the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic is going to be much more virulent and contagious, therefore if we do not take adequate precautions now, we are inviting danger to befall upon us as a society. We must remember that the war against the deadly infectious virus is a team sport, the team being each and every member that came up the collective society. Therefore, for the sake of ourselves, our families and other members of the community, we must strictly adhere to COVID-friendly behavior.





Also Read - Senior IPS Officer Rounak Ali Hazarika Suspended

Also Watch



