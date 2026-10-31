Guwahati Goes Ghostly: Massive Halloween Celebrations Transform the City Tonight

Guwahati: The city is ditching its traditional vibes tonight for full-blown spooky madness as Halloween celebrations take over Guwahati in an unprecedented wave of costumed chaos, club takeovers, and open-air jungle raves. From Khanapara to North Jalukbari, locals are lining up for SFX makeup shifts to transform into their darkest alter-egos.

The city’s nightlife hub is completely packed. Nyx Lounge & Deck is drawing massive crowds for its ELEVATE Halloween edition, bringing international electronic heavy-hitter AERES straight from the Netherlands to headline the decks alongside homegrown favourites Varun Vohra and Jupiter.

Right in the heart of the city, ARKA in Ulubari has officially been rebranded as the "Night of the Shadows," featuring an on-site transformation studio by Diva's Ink Art where partygoers are getting live horror makeovers before hitting a dancefloor powered by DJs FENGSHU and Sam Rana.

Meanwhile, high-end mixology is getting a ghostly twist. NOYA by NYX has partnered with Casa Bacardí for a high-profile bar takeover featuring Kolkata’s star mixologist Ipsita Chakraborty serving up dark, themed cocktails.

But the spooks aren’t just confined to indoor clubs. Adventure seekers have rushed to Amchong Jungle Adventures for Guwahati's first-ever outdoor wilderness Halloween festival, complete with an actual live fire show, custom paper mask workshops, and face painting deep in the woods.

Even the youngest ghouls are getting in on the action. Rumble Bumble in North Jalukbari is currently packed with families for its "Little Monsters" parade, where kids are competing in costume contests to win free playzone packages.

Whether you are hitting the club dancefloors or heading out into the jungle, Guwahati has officially proven that it knows exactly how to brew the perfect potion for a legendary Halloween.