Guwahati: The Guwahati gold rate today stood at ₹12,480 per gram for 24-karat gold on Thursday, November 26, while silver traded at ₹165 per gram, according to daily rate information attributed to Goodreturns and Groww.

The prices provide a base benchmark for jewellery buyers and retail investors across Guwahati, Assam, before additional taxes and jeweller charges.

According to the supplied Goodreturns bullion rate data, 24-karat gold, with 99.9% purity, was priced at ₹12,480 per gram in Guwahati on November 26.

Buyers purchasing larger quantities can use the following base-price calculations:

Gold quantity: 24K gold price

1 gram : ₹12,480

8 grams: ₹99,840

10 grams: ₹1,24,800

100 grams: ₹12,48,000

These figures represent retail bullion benchmarks before applicable GST and jewellery-making charges.

The supplied daily rate figures also put 22-karat gold at ₹11,440 per gram and 18-karat gold at ₹9,360 per gram.

Also, the stated purity levels are 91.6% for 22K gold and 75% for 18K gold. These rates offer buyers a comparison across different gold purity categories.

Silver was priced at ₹165 per gram in Guwahati on Thursday, according to the supplied Groww silver-rate information.

The quoted bullion rates do not represent the final amount customers pay at jewellery showrooms.

The supplied rate advisories state, "final jeweller prices will vary slightly and exclude 3% GST and making charges."

This means buyers must account for 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST), along with variable making charges set by jewellers, when calculating their final purchase costs.

The actual checkout amount will therefore be higher than the quoted base bullion value.

Daily retail bullion rates in Guwahati fluctuate with international precious metal benchmarks, rupee-dollar exchange rates and local demand.

Goodreturns and Groww provide daily rate-tracking information, while Guwahati's retail bullion dealers and local jewellers determine the prices applicable to their customers.