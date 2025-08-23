Guwahati Management Association (GMA) celebrates foundation day in City

GUWAHATI: The 56th foundation day of Guwahati Management Association (GMA) was observed at Civil Services Officers’ Institute at Khanapara here today. The occasion also witnessed the release of the GMA’s Annual Publication ‘GMA NEWS 2025’ by the Chief Editor of Prag News channel, Prasanta Rajguru, at a well attended function. Speaking as the chief guest at the celebration, Rajguru praised the GMA for its present status as a formidable management organization of the Northeastern region. Rajguru also highlighted the role played by media both in the past as well as of its role in the present day. Presiding over the function, GMA president Dipak Chakravarty welcomed the chief guest and members while working president Ajit Kumar Hazarika introduced Rajguru to the audience. The editor of GMA News, Bedabrata Lahkar, spoke briefly on the annual magazine of the GMA.

In his foundation day address, former GMA president Chiranjit Chaliha, gave an account of the history and evolution of the GMA and asserted that the organization has today emerged as a premier management body in the region by overcoming a lot of constraints, stated a press release.

