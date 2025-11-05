Unity march and Bhupen Hazarika tribute events announced in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district administration has announced a Unity March on November 7 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The march will start from the Walking Zone and conclude at Barpara Field, with participation from senior citizens, youth, writers, NSS volunteers, and various organizations.

Deputy Commissioner Navadeep Pathak shared the details during a press meet, urging public participation and inviting media to cover the event.

Separately, on November 5, a human chain will be organized at North Bongaigaon Stadium to observe the death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, where around 5,000 people are expected to sing his iconic song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe.’

Also Read: Guwahati: Tribute to Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika at his Samanvay Kshetra