Guwahati Police Bust Telecom Theft Ring After UP Man Is Arrested With Stolen Infrastructure

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough against organized crime syndicates targeting critical communication networks, the East Guwahati Police District team operating from the Basistha Police Station has successfully intercepted a sophisticated, interstate telecom equipment theft racket on Friday.

The tactical operation led to the immediate arrest of a key suspect who was actively managing the illicit trade, procurement, and distribution of high-value, specialized network components. This crackdown highlights the rising vulnerability of cellular infrastructure and the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to protect vital digital supply chains.

The arrested individual has been identified as thirty-year-old Arif Malik, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. According to senior law enforcement officials involved in the investigation, Malik operated as a strategic receiver and coordinator within an underground black-market network.

This criminal ring specifically targeted expensive, highly regulated cellular hardware dismantled covertly from mobile towers, which was then aggregated and smuggled out of the region to be resold through unauthorized channels across state borders.

Following a meticulously coordinated raid based on actionable intelligence and localized surveillance, the police team closed in on the suspect and recovered a substantial cache of specialized hardware from his possession.

The officially seized inventory includes four critical Remote Radio Units, six high-performance Radio Access Network computers, four multi-branded network switches, and a heavy-duty Coslight power storage unit.

These components are technically essential for maintaining cellular connectivity, and their removal poses a direct threat to the stability of public communication lines.

An official spokesperson for the Guwahati Police confirmed that comprehensive legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the law have been formally initiated against the accused. Investigators are currently conducting extensive, deeper interrogations to track down Malik's localized accomplices who provided logistical support in Assam.

The police are also mapping out the broader transportation networks and financial trails used to smuggle these sensitive components across state lines to neutralize the entire racket.