Guwahati Police nab fake defence official using fortuner with fake plates

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Guwahati police on Sunday night arrested a man who had allegedly been posing as a senior official of the Union Ministry of Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The accused, identified as Dipjyoti Das of Sarpara village under Palasbari LAC, had been introducing himself as an executive member of the Defence Ministry and DRDO while reportedly threatening people with a pistol.

According to police, Das had been moving around in a white Fortuner SUV (AS01BS9533) fitted with fake designation plates and a siren. He frequently patrolled the VIP Point near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar late at night, presenting himself as an important government officer.

The police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted his vehicle, during which Das tried to flee but was caught immediately. Forged documents and a pistol cover were recovered after the SUV was searched by police. The vehicle has been seized by police in connection with investigations.

The sources close to the investigation revealed that Das had even attended Rongali Bihu celebrations in 2010 as a special guest by misusing fake credentials. In January 2022, he also procured a fake doctoral degree from a so-called 'South Bank University, London.'

Investigators believe that Das is part of a larger network of fraudsters and have launched a deeper investigation to uncover his associates and the extent of his activities.

