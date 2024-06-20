Guwahati: Rains Trigger Landslides at Different Parts of City

GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of Northeast India, Guwahati has been facing incessant rains in the past few days. This has triggered landslides as well as water logging in multiple localities of the city causing massive problems for the residents.

Recently landslides were reported from multiple locations of the city. Some of these localities include Pandu, Kamakhaya and Pathar Quarry These landslides reportedly caused losses to the property of residents.

One of the incidents of landslides took place in the Pandu locality of the city. Two houses were partially damaged in this landslide. The damaged houses were on the side of the hill and apparently collapsed partially into the Brahmaputra River after the heavy rains in the past few days. The owners of the damaged houses are Vijay Haloi and Binoy Deka and they mentioned that because of the landslide, some items from their houses landed in the river.

Another incident took place on the road connecting Kamakhya and Pandu localities of the city on Thursday. A massive bolder was dislodged from the hillside because of the incessant rains and crashed on the house of Dhiren Das. Details of damages because of this incident have not been known yet.

Yet another incident of landslide took place in the Pathar Quary locality of the city. Rain triggered loose soil from the hills nearby to pile up in large amounts next to a guard wall. This led to the collapse of the guard wall. A vehicle was reportedly buried by the soil and mud because of the incident. Soil excavation and unauthorised construction have been termed as the cause of this incident in the city.

It must be mentioned that the district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan District had earlier announced the formation of teams to spread awareness about possible landslides. DDMA had asked the residents of multiple localities of the city including Kharghuli, Nabagraha, Noonmati, Sunsali, Litchu Bagan, Hengerabari, Khanapara, Kamakhya, Narakashur, Durga Sarovar, Fatasil, etc to exercise caution during the monsoons.