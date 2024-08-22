Guwahati TV Reporter Arrested in Nagaon for Misbehavior with Female Physician

NAGAON: Dulen Bora, a scribe of a Guwahati based satellite TV news channel was arrested by Nagaon police on Wednesday for misbehaving with a female physician of Nagaon BP Civil Hospital.

Sources said that the arrested scribe was presented before a local court here right after his arrest by Nagaon police and 5-day police custody was sought. But the court sent him three day police remand.

Sources claimed that the arrested TV journalist took Rs 6 lakhs from the female doctor for investing it in stock or share market, promising a refund with a profit. However, after a few months, when the female doctor asked for her money back, the scribe began to threaten the doctor's life and continued to flee.

Also Read: Industrialist of Doomdooma Murli Manohar Lahoti Passes Away

Also Watch: