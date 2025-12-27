Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha session begins from today in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 9th annual session of the Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha will be held at Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Rajabari in Bokakhat, hosted by the Ankuron Branch Xahitya Xabha on December 27 and 28.

On December 27, the programme will begin with the hoisting of the flag by Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha President Banti Bora, followed by a tribute programme to be inaugurated by Vice-President Muhiram Loing. The executive committee meeting will be held at 10:30 am. The delegates' meeting, starting at 2:00 pm, will be inaugurated by district representative Jatin Nath, while the welcome address will be delivered by reception committee President Jagat Chandra Kalita. In the evening at 5:00 pm, the ceremonial lamp will be lit by reception committee advisor Ponaram Bora.

On the second day, a cultural procession will begin at 9:00 am and will be inaugurated by the reception committee Working President, Rameswar Das. At 10:30 am, a conference of life members will be held, presided over by Ankuron Branch Xahitya Xabha President Prahlad Das and inaugurated by Diganta Bhuyan, Convener of the Tea Tribes Language and Literature Sub-Committee of the Axam Xahitya Xabha.

The open session will begin at 12 noon, presided over by Banti Bora and inaugurated by MLA and senior minister Atul Bora. The chief guests will be Dr Jyotirekha Hazarika, Secretary of the central office of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. The souvenir will be released by Kajal Saikia, Chief General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery, and Rajat Kamal Award recipient and noted social worker Md Nurul Sultan. The session will be attended by four honoured guests, seven distinguished guests, and twelve invited guests.

