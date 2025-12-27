Haduk Mela focusing on nature conservation begins near Pobitora

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In order to highlight conservation of nature, the first ever Haduk Mela is being organized by the Pobitora Range Office. The 3-day Mela got underway on Friday on the bank of Haduk river near the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The Haduk Mela kicked off with the cutting of the red ribbon by the President of the celebration committee, Dipan Kathar, followed by religious rituals on the bank of Haduk river. The natural products prepared by the Pobitora Environmental Development Committee using handloom textile, water hyacinth, and bamboo will be showcased in the event. The Mela will conclude with various cultural programmes on December 28.

