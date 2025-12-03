Haflong: 95th birth anniversary of Jatindralal Thaosen celebrated as 'Dimasa Literary Day'

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 95th birth anniversary of Jatindralal Thaosen, a renowned writer, poet, and translator of Mahabhagbat Geeta in Dimasa, was celebrated as 'Lairimin Basain' (Dimasa Literary Day) at the Government College Auditorium, Haflong, on Tuesday.

The event was organized by the Dibarai Mahila Samity to honour Thaosen, the first President of the Dimasa Sahitya Sabha, in recognition of his significant contributions to Dimasa literature and their profound impact on the Dimasa community. His birthday has been declared as Dimasa Literary Day.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, accompanied by Nandita Gorlosa, Minister, Government of Assam, Mohet Hojai, Chairman of DHAC, Dhriti Thaosen, Member of DHAC and Dima Hasao District BJP president, Sujoylal Thaosen (IPS), Ramesh Thaosen (IAS Retd), President of Dimasa Lairimdi Mel, Nortom Thaosen, Secretary of JNH, Beena Hakmaosa, President of Dibarai Mahila Samity, and family members of JL Thaosen were present at the event.

The programme commenced with the offering of floral tributes and the lighting of a lamp before the portrait of JL Thaosen. In his speech, CEM Gorlosa announced plans to honour all individuals who have contributed significantly to Dimasa literature and related fields.

Dr SL Thaosen, former Director General of CRPF and younger son of JL Thaosen, spoke extensively about his father's literary works. He also announced the formation of a Trust in the name of JL Thaosen to encourage and promote literary activities in Dima Hasao.

Anful Jidung, General Secretary of DMS, also spoke at the event and appreciated the attendees. Children also performed recitations of JL Thaosen's poems, mesmerizing the audience.

