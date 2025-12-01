‘The Jatin and Satpao Files’ premieres to enthusiastic response at Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The much-anticipated film project, ‘The Jatin and Satpao Files,’ created by talented youths from Dima Hasao, premiered on Saturday at the Haflong Government College auditorium, marking a significant cultural milestone for the region.

The screening drew a large and appreciative audience, including notable dignitaries such as Executive Members, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Donpainon Thaosen, Samuel Changsan, Probita Johori, MACs Projith Hojai, and Dhriti Thaosen, who also serves as the BJP District President. Their presence underscored the importance of supporting local creative talent and promoting regional storytelling.

Produced by Biazam Media, ‘The Jatin and Satpao Files’ has been hailed as a must-watch cinematic achievement, reflecting the rich heritage and contemporary aspirations of Haflong and the wider Dima Hasao community.

Expressing pride, the organizers celebrated the film as a significant triumph. Dr Ronald Bathari and his dedicated team were also acknowledged for their efforts in bringing this creative vision to life.

The film is expected to boost interest in local arts and inspire young filmmakers in the region. Audiences and critics alike anticipate a promising journey for the movie following its successful premiere.

