Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur observes Kisan Diwas, felicitates progressive farmers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur, observed the Kisan Diwas or National Farmers Day on December 23 to praise the farmers, the backbone of the Indian economy. The day was observed to mark the birth anniversary of the ‘Champion of Indian Peasants’ former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and his contributions towards the upliftment of farmers and the development of agriculture in the country. Against this backdrop, the proposed G-RAM-G Bill emerges as a timely and transformative framework aligned with the spirit of Kisan Diwas. Rooted in the principles of Green–Resilient–Agriculture–Mission–at the Grassroots (G-RAM-G), the Bill aims to strengthen village-level agricultural systems by promoting soil regeneration, climate-resilient farming practices and farmer-centric governance. A webcasting programme where Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the farmers of the nation and discussed the vision regarding the bill. Four progressive farmers were felicitated on this occasion in honour of their contributions toward agriculture in the district. An interaction programme was also conducted where Dr Ranjit Bordoloi and Dinku Borah discussed with the farmers regarding scientific fish farming and Boro paddy cultivation respectively.

Also Read: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organize awareness programme on oilseed and pulses in Tinsukia