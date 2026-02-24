HAFLONG: Bridge collapse near Harangajao sparks East-West Corridor safety fears

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A portion of an under-construction bridge near Harangajao on the Saurashtra–Silchar stretch of the East–West Corridor (NH-27) collapsed on Sunday, triggering fresh concerns over the safety and quality of work on the long-awaited highway passing through Dima Hasao district. The incident comes at a time when state authorities have repeatedly indicated timelines for the opening of the East–West Corridor in Assam. The sudden collapse has raised questions among local residents and commuters who have been eagerly waiting for the completion of this crucial road link.

Sources in the area alleged that poor construction quality may have contributed to the mishap. Some residents also claimed that work was being carried out under pressure to meet deadlines. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact cause of the collapse.

Eyewitnesses said that shortly after the incident, workers at the site began clearing debris. Locals alleged that the construction company engaged in the project did not address media queries and attempted to clear the site quickly.

No casualties have been reported so far. Officials are yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident or announce whether a technical inquiry will be initiated. The East–West Corridor is considered a vital infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity in the hill district. The latest development has intensified public demand for a thorough investigation to ensure safety standards are strictly maintained before the highway is opened for traffic.

Also Read: Minister Kaushik Rai reviews progress on NH-27 Jatinga-Harangajao stretch