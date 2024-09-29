Haflong celebrates World Tourism Day

Haflong: The World Tourism Day was celebrated in the premise of Cultural Institute hall organized by Haflong Tourism Management Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, (NCHAC) on Friday.

The celebration commenced with the inauguration of a Food Hut by Joshringdao Phonglo, Chairman of Dima Hasao Tourism, in the presence of Deputy Director Dept. of tourism Nirmendu Kemprai. This Tourism Day edition aims to showcase the rich culinary heritage of the district.

The chief guest of the programme, Probita Johori, Executive Member of DHAC, delivered an inspiring speech. She highlighted on how various steps have been taken under the dynamic leadership of Debolal Gorlosa to boost tourism in the region. She provided an example of how Umrangso and its surrounding areas are being promoted as a tourism hotspot.

Johori emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism practices and the role of the community in preserving the natural and cultural heritage of Dima Hasao.

Nirmendu Kemprai, Dy.Director, deptt. of tourism spoke on how local participation is very important for sustainable growth of tourism. Cleanliness and hygiene of one’s surrounding and having welcoming attitude towards tourists and guests is to be given utmost importance.

The event featured cultural performances, exhibitions, and interactive sessions. Besides food stalls platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs to display their crafts and products were provided. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with tourism experts and learn about the latest trends and opportunities in the tourism sector. Prizes were distributed for literary competitions and a separate edition for photography and videography contest was also held. Cultural evening saw participants of dance troupe from Dimasa, Naga, Gorkha, Kuki and other community. Musical performances was also held.

The Haflong Tourism Management Committee and the Department of Tourism, NCHAC, expressed their gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for making the event a grand success. The committee reiterated their commitment to working together and make Dima Hasao a premier tourist destination.

The celebration was attended by Probita Johori EM of NCHAC, Joshringdao Phonglo, Chairman Dima Hasao Tourism. Nirmendu Kemprai Dy. Director, Dima Hasao tourism. Rijit Kachari SDIPRO Maibang. and others.

