Haflong College Hosts Waste Management Awareness Programme Under LiFE Initiative

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HAFLONG: An awareness programme on the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, along with a prize distribution ceremony for winners of a drawing competition organised on the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, was held at the Auditorium Hall of Haflong Government College on Thursday. The programme was organised by the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), Regional Laboratory-cum-Office (RLO), Silchar, in association with Haflong Government College under the banner of the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative. The event aimed to create awareness among students and the public about proper waste management practices and environmental conservation.

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