SILCHAR: Nilambazar FCI Depot Wins National Recognition Under Depot Darpan Initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Food Storage Depot (FSD) of Sribhumi's Nilambazar chapter of the FCI brought laurels for the state as it was selected among the best storage depots in the country. The recognition was significant as the selection was made among 236 core FCI-owned godowns throughout the country under the newly launched Depot Darpan initiative of the corporation. Prahlad Joshi, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, handed over the award to Haobam Dharmendra Khuman, the Manager of Nilambazar FSD, in a function held at Bharatmandapam on June 18.

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