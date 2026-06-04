Haflong: Faulty FYUGP Results Trigger Student Outrage Against Assam University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Widespread discrepancies in the recently released First-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) odd semester results at Assam University have sparked anger and confusion among students of Dima Hasso in particular.

The university published the results on May 30, 2026, almost six months after the November 2025 examinations, at a time when many students were still appearing for another set of exams. Student groups say the delayed declaration was accompanied by significant errors affecting candidates across multiple semesters.

Reported irregularities include inflated totals, missing marks, and contradictory grade entries. One student’s mark sheet showed a total of 2,200 instead of the correct 1,200, while other students received grades without any corresponding marks. Several students who had no backlog were inexplicably recorded as having scored “00” in certain subjects.

“These mistakes could seriously affect our academic records and future prospects,” said a representative of a student body, speaking on condition of anonymity. Student organizations are demanding a transparent, accountable investigation into the result-preparation process, arguing that the volume and nature of the errors indicate systemic lapses rather than isolated mistakes.

In response, Assam University has issued a notice advising affected students to submit applications for rechecking or revaluation of their answer scripts. The university did not outline any timeline for resolution or provide details on measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Student leaders say rechecking alone will not suffice and have called for an independent audit of the examination and result-processing systems. They have threatened further protests if the university does not address their concerns promptly.

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