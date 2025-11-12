Haflong: Distribution of subsidized daal, sugar, and salt in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A ceremonial distribution of essential commodities at subsidized rates was held on Monday at Lal Field, in the heart of Haflong town. The event marked the formal launch of the scheme in Dima Hasao, in line with similar rollouts across Assam. Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, graced the occasion as chief guest and officially inaugurated the initiative.

Joining him at the event were NCHAC Executive Members Donphainin Thaosen and Samsing Engti, NCHAC MAC Dhriti Thaosen, and vice-chairman of the Haflong Town Committee, Keshab Sharma.

Under this scheme, 36,394 households in Dima Hasao have been enlisted, benefitting approximately 1,27,749 individuals. The initiative targets families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), providing them with three essential commodities—masoor dal at Rs 69 per kg, sugar at Rs 38 per kg, and salt at Rs 10 per kg—through Fair Price Shops.

Speaking at the event, Debolal Gorlosa praised the initiative, attributing it to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He emphasized that the scheme ensures no underprivileged family goes hungry. “Due to limited agricultural output in Dima Hasao, the NFSA rice distribution has been a lifeline for families with insufficient farmland. This is truly a boon for the poor,” he remarked.

He also announced plans for establishing an FCI godown and a weighbridge in Maibang to further strengthen food distribution infrastructure in the district.

A live telecast of the central programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati was arranged at the Haflong venue. The event was also attended by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, NCHAC principal secretary Partha Jahari, Joint Secretary Rebecca Changsan, and i/c Deputy Director H Pena.

