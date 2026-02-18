HAFLONG: Firing incident reported in Dima Hasao; AK-56 rifle recovered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A firing incident occurred around 3:30 PM on Sunday in the Dihakho area under Langting Police Station in Dima Hasao district. According to police sources, unidentified armed gunmen opened fire on a police patrol party in the area. The police team quickly retaliated, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire. The assailants then fled the scene, taking advantage of the difficult terrain.

During a subsequent search of the area, security personnel recovered an AK-56 rifle, along with magazines and ammunition. Additionally, a bag containing clothing, a torchlight, and other items was seized from the site. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from either side in the incident. Security forces have stepped up search operations in the surrounding area to apprehend the perpetrators. Further investigation is ongoing.

