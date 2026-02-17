HAFLONG: NH-27 stretch in Dima Hasao remains neglected amid delays

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Residents of Grem and Asang Haju villages in Assam’s Dima Hasao district are enduring severe hardships due to the dilapidated condition of National Highway 27 between Nriambangalo and Jatinga. Despite a 2022 disaster that damaged this critical stretch, repair efforts have stalled, forcing daily commuters to use a crumbling old diversion road.

The Grem–Asang Haju stretch, severely affected by landslides and floods in 2022, remains unrepaired, with deep potholes and unstable surfaces turning routine commutes into nightmares. Locals report vehicles struggling through mud and debris, with travel time nearly doubling as drivers attempt to avoid hazards. A commuter lamented, “We don’t understand why the minister is unaware of the situation here. Every day we suffer on this broken road,” highlighting the frustration despite repeated appeals to the authorities.

While state minister Kaushik Rai has been pushing to complete the nearby Harangajao–Jatinga stretch—initially targeted for opening by January 31, 2026, and later February 15, but without success—this vital link between Grem and Asang Haju has been overlooked. Recent reviews indicate 85% progress on the 49-km Nrimbanglo–Harangajao section, yet no similar urgency has been shown for the neglected portion. Protests in the past, including blockades in Harangajao, underscore years of grievances over the slow pace of action by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Villagers question why the spotlight remains on the Harangajao–Jatinga stretch while their section continues to deteriorate, posing risks during emergencies such as medical transfers to Haflong.

With the monsoon worsening conditions each year, residents are demanding comprehensive restoration of NH 27 to ensure reliable connectivity in Dima Hasao.

As of February 2026, skepticism is growing over missed deadlines, with locals urging officials to prioritize this long-neglected stretch.

Also Read: HAFLONG: Saurashtra–Silchar National Highway-27 unlikely to open by Jan 31