Haflong gears up for grand Durga Puja celebrations with cultural fusion and community spirit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Haflong is buzzing with anticipation as Durga Puja 2025 approaches. The annual celebration of Goddess Durga’s triumph over evil, scheduled from September 28 to October 2, is transforming this serene hill station into a vibrant canvas of devotion, art, and community spirit. With Mahalaya rituals already underway since September 21, local committees are racing against time to erect pandals, sculpt idols, and weave traditions that combine Assam’s indigenous flavors with Bengali customs.

In Haflong, home to a diverse mix of Dimasa, Bengali, and other communities, Durga Puja has become a unifying festival that bridges cultural divides. More than a dozen mandaps (temporary pandals) are being set up at prominent locations such as Herimdi Mandir in Surat Nagar, Junglee Kalibari, Veterinary Campus, and Shivraikho Mandir in the Bodo Haflong area.

Local authorities are taking extensive measures to ensure smooth celebrations. The Dima Hasao Police has announced traffic regulations for Haflong town, including designated one-way routes around major pandals and the deployment of additional personnel to manage evening aartis and festive processions.

As Shashthi dawns on September 28 with the ceremonial unveiling of idols (pran pratishtha), Haflong’s devotees will invoke blessings for prosperity and unity. Against the autumnal glow of the Jatinga Valley, this Puja reaffirms the town’s resilient spirit—showing how this hill enclave of Assam keeps the flame of Sharadiya alive, one clay idol at a time. Authorities have urged devotees to follow safety guidelines to ensure a joyous and secure festivity.

