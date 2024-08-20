Haflong Government College Students’ Unions Hold Solidarity March Demanding Justice for RG Kar Medical College Victim

Haflong: Demanding justice for the victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, all the students’ unions of Haflong Government College organized a solidarity march at Haflong on Monday.

The solidarity march started from Haflong Government College premises and it marched through the major parts of Haflong up to Council Rotary and back to the college.

Defying the continuous downpour thousands of students took part in the march. Expressing their solidarity with the victim, students’ leader said they would be supporting the agitations against the heinous crime which has shocked the entire humanity and would not stop till justice is delivered.

