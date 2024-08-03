NC Hills Autonomous Council Holds Groundbreaking Health Infrastructure Training in Haflong

Haflong: What could be termed as the first of its kind in history, the NC Hills Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao organized a district level training programme that was held at the Principal Secretary Conference hall, Haflong, on Friday. Aiming to fortify Health Infrastructure and enhance service delivery at the grassroots level, the training was organized under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary TT Daulagupu, ACS, with Medical departmental officials and other departmental officers.

In this connection, all the Executive Members, MACs of NC Hills Autonomous Council and Officers will visit on August 8 in various medical sub-centres to provide better community health care and services in Dima Hasao district. Additionally, Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa and Chairman Mohet Hojai will also visit their respective sub-centre.

