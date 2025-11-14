Haflong observes 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with Pad Yatra

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Pad Yatra commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was held at Haflong on Thursday. The event, organized by the Office of the District Commissioner, Dima Hasao, honoured the ‘Iron Man of India’ and his remarkable legacy in national integration.

The Pad Yatra was inaugurated by Mohet Hojai, Chairman of NCHAC, who attended as the chief guest, while Nandita Gorlosa, Assam’s Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, graced the occasion as guest of honour.

District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, delivered the welcome address, offering heartfelt tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and emphasizing his enduring contributions to unity and harmony in India. He urged the gathering to continue drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel’s leadership and vision. The event also featured a tree plantation ceremony to promote environmental awareness and sustainability, underscoring the district’s commitment to conservation. Participants collectively pledged ‘Nasha Mukt Dima Hasao,’ affirming their resolve to foster a drug-free society.

Covering 7 kilometers, the Pad Yatra commenced from the Veer Sambudhan Phonglo Statue and concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue, with a closing ceremony held at the NCHAC Secretariat’s Council Gate. The march attracted participants from diverse backgrounds, united in spreading the message of peace, harmony, and national unity.

The function was attended by a host of dignitaries and officials, including Executive Members of NCHAC Dhriti Thaosen and Dhonpainon Thaosen, MAC John Phoithong, ADCs Shhaurya Sharma and Sangeeta Devi, Chairperson of Haflong Municipal Board Ripa Hojai, as well as students, citizens, and other notable attendees.

