Unity March Held from Nehrubali Field to Mark Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a ‘grand unity march’ was organized from Nehrubali field here on Thursday. The march saw participation from over 5,000 people, including students from various schools and colleges, NCC, NSS, police, and prominent citizens.

The march began after a tree plantation ceremony, lamp lighting, and floral tribute to the Iron Man of India at Nehrubali. District Commissioner Devasish Sharma flagged off the Unity March, which was attended by Arjun Award winner Nayanmoni Saikia.

The march passed through various parts of the small town, featuring street performances and cultural events, including a Sattriya dance performance by Nowgong Girls’ College students and a Bodo dance performance by students of Holy Cross School.

The Unity March concluded at Nehrubali, where stalls of self-help groups and various government schemes were set up. The event was attended by dignitaries, including CEO, Nagaon Zilla Parishad, Manoj Kumar Sikaria, Geetanjali Hazarika, Chairman, Nagaon Zilla Parishad, and Additional District Commissioner Sudip Nath and Debahuti Bora.

The event aimed to pay tribute to Sardar Patel’s contributions to India’s unity and integrity and to promote the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ an official press note added here.

