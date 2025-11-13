Unity in Diversity Resounds at Nagaon: Grand March Marks Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary

Nagaon: The district witnessed a great sense of unity and patriotism today when thousands came together in a ‘Unity March’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's Iron Man.

The event was organised by the Nagaon district administration. The event reaffirms the attempt to be a part of the nationwide initiative in celebration of Patel's legacy towards the country's integration under the theme "Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat."