Unity in Diversity Resounds at Nagaon: Grand March Marks Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary

Nagaon: The district witnessed a great sense of unity and patriotism today when thousands came together in a ‘Unity March’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's Iron Man.
The event was organised by the Nagaon district administration. The event reaffirms the attempt to be a part of the nationwide initiative in celebration of Patel's legacy towards the country's integration under the theme "Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat."
The event commenced with a tree plantation drive at the Nehru Bali Field, followed by lamp lighting and floral tributes to Sardar Patel by District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS, among other dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, Sharma paid homage to Patel's enduring contribution in uniting India's princely states and called upon citizens to uphold his ideals of integrity and unity.
Moreover, in an attempt to celebrate Assam’s culture, the students of Nagaon Girls’ College performed Sattriya dance, enriching the occasion with tradition. Arjuna Award-winning athlete Nayanmoni Saikia was felicitated as the icon of the Unity March, honouring her achievements and commitment to national pride.
Additionally, over 5,000 people, including students, NCC and NSS cadets, Assam Police bands, and citizens, participated in a march flagged off by the District Commissioner. Bands from Dhing Christjyoti School, Kathiatoli St. Thomas School, and Holy Cross School infused rhythm into the parade that traversed key parts of the town before returning to Nehru Bali Field.
Moreover, the event also showcased local entrepreneurship through Atmanirbhar stalls. Esteemed guests included CEO Zilla Parishad Manoj Kumar Chikaria, Chairperson Geetanjali Hazarika, and senior officials from the administration, police, and sports departments-all coming together to celebrate Patel's vision of a strong, self-reliant India.