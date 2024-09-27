Prohibitory orders issued ahead of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled on next Sunday (29 September), the Kokrajhar district administration has taken several measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment during the examination.

With an expected influx of approximately 45,000 candidates across the district, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Masanda Magdalin Pertin, has issued prohibitory orders under section 163 BNSS. As per these orders, all daily markets and weekly bazaars in the district will remain closed on September 29. These ex-parte orders have been issued in the interest of maintaining public peace and ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination. Anyone aggrieved by these directives may apply for rescission, modification, or exemption by approaching the District Magistrate at any stage. This proactive step underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the examination process.

