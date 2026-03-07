HAFLONG: Dima Hasao voters call for empathetic and inclusive leadership

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: With the political atmosphere gradually building up ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, voices from across Dima Hasao are growing stronger in their demand for a different style of leadership, one that places people before politics.

Residents from various parts of the hill district said they wanted their next MLA to be approachable, compassionate, and committed to serving all sections of society without discrimination. Home to multiple tribal and non-tribal communities that have lived together for generations, the district’s social fabric, they said, must be respected and strengthened rather than divided.

Several citizens expressed disappointment over what they described as ‘seasonal leaders’ who remained inactive during critical times and reappeared during elections with promises that often went unfulfilled. According to them, politics driven by personal ambition instead of public welfare has slowed the district’s progress.

Community elders and youth alike emphasized that the next representative must show administrative capability and a clear focus on development. They also underlined the importance of unity within the autonomous council, noting that internal conflicts and factionalism only weaken governance and delay decision-making.

“Leadership should bring people together, not create more divisions,” a resident of Haflong said, adding that the district needs cooperation and collective responsibility to address long-standing issues.

As the election season draws nearer, the message from the hills is straightforward: the people of Dima Hasao are looking for a leader who listens carefully, responds sincerely, and works consistently for the welfare of every community in the district.

