Female voters outnumber male counterparts in Dima Hasao

Haflong: An estimated 73.30% voters peacefully exercised their voting rights in 254 polling stations during the second phase of Lok Sabha election held in Dima Hasao on Friday. Female voters of Dima Hasao has outnumbered their male counterparts in exercising their democratic rights.

Polling across 254 polling stations was conducted peacefully in Dima Hasao district. Polling started on time by 7:00am in all the polling stations smoothly throughout the day and ended by around 5pm. Voting percentage in 113 Haflong (ST) LAC segment of 6-Diphu (ST) constituency began with 14% till 9:00 am followed by 38% upto 11am, 53.87% upto 1:00pm, 65.54% upto3:00pm and estimated upto 73.30 % by 5:00pm. The final polling percentage will be derived once polling officials from the far flung polling stations report by Saturday morning.

The 113-Haflong (ST) LAC segment of 6-Diphu (ST) constituency along with 108-Bokajan, 109-Howraghat, 110- Diphu, 111- Ronghang and 112-Amri under the Karbi Anglong district conducted poll as a part of the second phase for the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

A good number of voters were deprived of voting following the cancellation of trains due to derailment of goods train near Jating Lampur in Lumding-Badarpur Hill section of N F Railway and public transport.

The voting percentage of Dima Hasao was 77.71% in 242 polling stations during the last Lok Sabha election in 2019 where 16-Haflong (ST) LAC segment in Dima Hasao was a part of 3 autonomous districts along with 17 Bokajan, 18-Howraghat, 19- Diphu and 20-Baithalango under the Karbi Anglong district. Till the filing of this report no unwanted incident was reported in Dima Hasao.

