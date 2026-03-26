HAFLONG: Hmar Peoples’ Convention (Democratic) Assam region disbands following peace accord

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Hmar Peoples’ Convention (Democratic), Assam region (HPC-D) has officially announced its disbandment following the signing of a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the Government of Assam earlier in March.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the outfit stated that it would cease to exist with effect from March 25, 2026, marking the end of its over two-decade-long existence. The decision comes after the MoS was signed on March 15, 2026, aimed at resolving long-pending issues concerning the Hmar community in the state.

The HPC-D, which was formed in 2003, had launched an armed movement seeking to address various social, economic, political, educational, and identity-related concerns of the Hmar people in Assam. The group laid down arms on January 24, 2012, in the presence of the then Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Assam, and later entered into a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the State Government on October 4, 2016.

Following years of negotiations with both the Government of India and the Government of Assam, the recent settlement paved the way for the formal dissolution of the organization. As part of the disbandment process, all cadres have been directed to vacate their designated camps by March 30, 2026, and return to civilian life.

Also Read: Hmar People’s Convention – Democracy (HPCD) leaders accorded warm welcome after MoS signing