Hmar People’s Convention – Democracy (HPCD) leaders accorded warm welcome after MoS signing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The residents of Retzawl village, located about 15 km from Haflong, turned out in large numbers on Tuesday to welcome leaders of the Hmar People’s Convention – Democracy (HPCD), following the successful and historic signing of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) on March 15.

Marking the occasion, a well-attended thanksgiving meeting was held at Retzawl, where all MoS signatories of the HPCD, along with their cadres, were felicitated for their role in the peace process.

During the meeting, the Gaon Bura (village headman) of Retzawl submitted a memorandum to the Chairman of HPCD (Assam Region), urging the establishment of a regional headquarters of the Hmar Welfare and Development Council at Retzawl.

Also Read: Assam Signs Peace Settlement With Three Kuki Groups and HPC-D, Kuki and Hmar Welfare Councils to Be Formed