New traffic point inaugurated to improve policing and road safety

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant boost to traffic management and police welfare in Orang town, a newly constructed traffic point was formally inaugurated on Saturday, addressing long-standing challenges faced by officers who have often endured harsh weather conditions while on duty. The initiative, led by the Udalguri District Journalists’ Association with active support from local residents, was marked by a dignified inauguration ceremony. MCLA Shyam Chundi of the 39 No. Pachnoi Serfang Constituency officially unveiled the facility, highlighting it as a notable step forward in community-driven infrastructure development.

Officer-in-Charge of Orang Police Station, Hirakjyoti Das, lit the ceremonial lamp to formally commence operations at the new traffic point. The event was attended by several prominent local personalities, including Benudhar Adhikari, president of Orang Village Council Development Committee (VCDC); noted businessman Dhritiman Baruah; Naren Aima, president of Habigaon VCDC; and Kalpiyach Kujur, president of Rowta Gaon VCDC, along with other respected community members. The newly established facility addresses a long-felt need of the Orang Police, significantly improving working conditions for traffic personnel and enabling more efficient regulation at one of the busiest junctions in Udalguri district. Residents and police personnel alike praised the development as a shining example of effective collaboration between civil society, the media, and the administration. With traffic volume steadily increasing in Orang due to its strategic location, the new traffic point is expected to ensure smoother vehicular movement, reduce violations, and enhance overall public safety.

