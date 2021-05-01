Hailakandi District Police arrested one in burglary case in Bengaluru

A Correspondent



HAILAKANDI: Hailakandi District Police made a major breakthrough in nabbing a criminal who was involved in a burglary case in Bengaluru. Making this disclosure, Superintendent of Police, Pabindra Kumar Nath said based on inputs received from Bengaluru police through Assam Police headquarters, a confidential enquiry was made about hiding of a criminal in Hailakandi district who was involved in a burglary case in Bengaluru. "The wanted person could be identified during confidential enquiry by staff of Ramnathpur Police Station as Minhaz Uddin Barbhuiya, aged 27 of Jamira Bagan Basti, two days back," said Nath.

Subsequently Barbhuiya was apprehended and gold ornaments worth around Rs 8 lakh, cash worth Rs.55,000 of 500 denomination, a Toyota Etios Car bearing registration No.KA 53 E- 2953, 21 numbers of old one rupee silver coin dating back to 1903-1919 and a mobile handset with two SIM cards were recovered from his possession.

Hailakandi District Police immediately contacted its Bengaluru counterpart and accordingly the Investigating Officer of Marathahalli Police Station reached by flight and took the accused in transit remand from court on Thursday.

Nath said during interrogation the apprehended person revealed that he had been residing in Bengaluru for last seven years and working as Uber driver and that he had returned to his native place 14 days ago. "During the course of interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that he had committed a crime of breaking open a vault containing gold ornaments, silver coins and cash from a person in Bengaluru with the help of a maid servant," added Nath.

