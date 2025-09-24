Half-yearly examinations in Dibrugarh schools postponed; new schedule to Begin October 8

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Office of the Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh District Circle, has announced the postponement of the Half-Yearly Examinations 2025 for Class IX and X of all schools under DLIEC affiliated to ASSEB, Div – 1, and for Class I to VIII of all government/provincialized schools under Unified Academic Committee. According to the notice issued on Tuesday, the examinations in the remaining subjects for the schools as mentioned above will now commence from October 8. The revised schedule for Classes I to X will be shared soon, the notice further stated. The decision has been taken in the interest of the student community, Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, Dr Samiron Bora, mentioned in the official notification

