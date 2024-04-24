Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj Xahitya Xamaj observed World Book Day

Nalbari: Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj observed World Book Day 2024 to raise the theme ‘Read Your Way’ at Rajendra Choudhury Bhawan on Tuesday. The event was conducted by Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj secretary Manash Jyoti Sarma. Nalbari District Xahitya Xabha secretary Pankaj Bezbarua and senior journalist M Mahibur Rahman delivered speeches on the past, present and future of books. The event was presided over by Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj president Hirendra Kumar Sarma and the inaugural address was delivered by Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj vice president Kalpana Mishra. A book by author Rabindra Sarma titled ‘Kon Mor Apon’ was released on the day by noted Assamese playwright Dhrubajyoti Sarma. Synchronizing with the aim and objective of the observance, Surendra Chandra Baishya, owner of Journal Emporium, a prominent book publisher of Assam was felicitated with a gamocha, a memento and a citation.

