Haphazard parking sparks daily traffic jams in Tangla, residents demand action

TANGLA: Traffic woes have become a daily ordeal in Tangla town of Udalguri district, with goods-laden trucks and commercial vans parked indiscriminately along the Tangla–Bhergaon (TB) road throwing movement out of gear. The problem has been aggravated by the ongoing Tangla-Bhergaon road widening and drainage work, leaving little space for vehicles and pedestrians. Residents said that the situation turned chaotic during peak evening hours when transporters blocked the busy stretch for loading and unloading.

“Sometimes traffic remains stalled for over nearly an hour. The Traffic police hardly take any action, and during Durga Puja rush it will be a nightmare for citizens to bring out their four-wheelers,” said Govinda Debnath , a resident of Tangla.

Repeated appeals to the District Transport Office and Tangla police have gone unheeded, residents alleged. Locals have urged the Udalguri district administration, Udalguri DTO, and Udalguri police to act against transporters who park goods-laden trucks in the middle of the busy Tangla–Bhergaon road.

