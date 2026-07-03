Hari Bhakta Katowal’s 92nd Birth Anniversary Observed at Khanamukh with Literary Tributes

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JAMUGURIHAT: The 92nd birth anniversary of eminent poet, lyricist, dramatist, and short story writer Hari Bhakta Katowal, convened by the Khanamukh branch of Assam Natya Sammelan in collaboration with Bharatiya Sahitya Pratisthan, Tezpur, was held at Gorkha Bhawan, Khanamukh, with Dr Bishnu Shastri in the chair on Thursday.

The programme began with illumination of an earthen lamp in front of the portrait of Hari Bhakta Katowal by Lok Bahadur Chetry, followed by an offering of floral tributes offered by Rajen Katowal. Contributions of Hari Bhakta Katowal were recalled in the meeting, while Prakash Katowal, Krishna Acharya, Narayan Sarma, and Dr Bishnu Shastri read out their self-composed poems.

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